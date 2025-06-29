Critical Review: CarMax (NYSE:KMX) versus Marketing Worldwide (OTCMKTS:MWWC)

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) and Marketing Worldwide (OTCMKTS:MWWC – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

CarMax has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marketing Worldwide has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CarMax and Marketing Worldwide”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarMax $26.35 billion 0.39 $500.56 million $3.62 18.37 Marketing Worldwide N/A N/A -$120,000.00 N/A N/A

CarMax has higher revenue and earnings than Marketing Worldwide.

Profitability

This table compares CarMax and Marketing Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarMax 2.09% 9.11% 2.08% Marketing Worldwide N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CarMax and Marketing Worldwide, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarMax 2 2 7 1 2.58 Marketing Worldwide 0 0 0 0 0.00

CarMax presently has a consensus target price of $85.10, indicating a potential upside of 27.97%. Given CarMax’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CarMax is more favorable than Marketing Worldwide.

Summary

CarMax beats Marketing Worldwide on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services. The CarMax Auto Finance segment provides financing alternatives for retail customers across a range of credit spectrum and arrangements with various financial institutions. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.

About Marketing Worldwide

Marketing Worldwide Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, painting, and distribution of automotive accessories for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket; and industrial components for the commercial machinery industries primarily in North America. The company's primary automotive accessory products services include the refinishing of blow-molded spoilers, front and rear fascia systems, side skirts, door panels, extruded body-side moldings, and interior components. Its principal automotive body components comprise hood scoops, grills, rear deck spoilers, body side moldings, front and rear fascia systems, side skirts, engine components, interior dash components, and large industrial components. The company sells its products to automotive and industrial original equipment manufacturers; and vehicle processing centers, manufacturers, and distributors, as well as through its Tier 1 partner companies. Marketing Worldwide Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Howell, Michigan.

