Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC) Shares Sold by Crown Wealth Group LLC

Crown Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,670 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,297,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,535,000 after acquiring an additional 362,851 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,069,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,105,000 after purchasing an additional 93,074 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 634,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,387,000 after purchasing an additional 256,049 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 617,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 118,658 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 576,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,132,000 after purchasing an additional 54,664 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 4.1%

BATS PDEC opened at $39.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.34. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a 12-month low of $34.71 and a 12-month high of $39.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

