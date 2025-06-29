Waterfront Wealth Inc. Buys 3,496 Shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLC)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLC – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $884,000. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 143,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,233,000 after acquiring an additional 75,802 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 458,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,408,000 after acquiring an additional 131,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $21,732,000.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $70.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.83. The company has a market capitalization of $649.89 million, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.06. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $55.47 and a 52 week high of $70.89.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (AVLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in US large-cap stocks of companies perceived to have high-growth characteristics and attractive valuations. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation AVLC was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by American Century Investments.

