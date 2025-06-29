Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 435 Shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 416,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth $5,759,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARES has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research set a $193.00 target price on Ares Management and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Ares Management from $216.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Ares Management from $221.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Ares Management from $142.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 107,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $17,344,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,400,000 shares in the company, valued at $225,876,000. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.79, for a total value of $14,347,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 873,145 shares of company stock valued at $146,204,353 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Trading Up 1.3%

Ares Management stock opened at $173.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a PE ratio of 101.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.50. Ares Management Corporation has a one year low of $110.63 and a one year high of $200.49.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $951.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.00 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 263.53%.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.