Reviewing Wabash National (WNC) & Its Competitors

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) is one of 71 public companies in the “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Wabash National to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Wabash National pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Wabash National pays out -20.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 38.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Wabash National is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wabash National and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wabash National $1.95 billion -$284.07 million -6.95 Wabash National Competitors $6.66 billion $184.37 million 10.74

Profitability

Wabash National’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Wabash National. Wabash National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Wabash National and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wabash National -3.93% 3.49% 0.84% Wabash National Competitors -1,305.32% -136.76% -5.83%

Risk & Volatility

Wabash National has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wabash National’s competitors have a beta of 3.22, indicating that their average share price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.1% of Wabash National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of shares of all “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Wabash National shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of shares of all “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Wabash National and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wabash National 0 1 0 0 2.00 Wabash National Competitors 556 3130 4412 195 2.51

Wabash National presently has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential downside of 11.83%. As a group, “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” companies have a potential upside of 15.93%. Given Wabash National’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wabash National has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Wabash National competitors beat Wabash National on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products. The Parts & Services segment provides aftermarket parts and services; steel flatbed bodies, truck body mounting, shelving for package delivery, partitions, roof racks, hitches, liftgates, thermal solutions, and others; truck body repair parts; and door repair and replacement, collision repair, and basic maintenance services. It also develops and scales a digital marketplace for the transportation and logistics distribution industry; operates a parts and services distribution platform; and stainless steel storage tanks and silos, mixers, and processors for the dairy, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, chemical, craft brewing, and biotech markets; trailers as a service; and composite products, including truck bodies, overhead doors, and other industrial application products, as well as used trailers. The company offers its products under the Wabash, DuraPlate, DuraPlateHD, DuraPlate AeroSkirt, and AeroSkirt CX brands, as well as EcoNex brand. It serves its products to truckload common carriers, leasing companies, private fleet carriers, less-than-truckload common carriers, and package carriers. Wabash National Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana.

