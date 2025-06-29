Contrasting Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) and GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC)

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) and GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.5% of Casella Waste Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of GD Culture Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Casella Waste Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of GD Culture Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Casella Waste Systems and GD Culture Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casella Waste Systems 0 2 5 1 2.88 GD Culture Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility and Risk

Casella Waste Systems currently has a consensus target price of $122.67, indicating a potential upside of 6.38%. Given Casella Waste Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Casella Waste Systems is more favorable than GD Culture Group.

Casella Waste Systems has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GD Culture Group has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Casella Waste Systems and GD Culture Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casella Waste Systems 0.79% 4.69% 2.20% GD Culture Group N/A -483.18% -232.75%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Casella Waste Systems and GD Culture Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casella Waste Systems $1.56 billion 4.70 $13.54 million $0.22 524.14 GD Culture Group N/A N/A -$13.84 million ($1.03) -3.41

Casella Waste Systems has higher revenue and earnings than GD Culture Group. GD Culture Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Casella Waste Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Casella Waste Systems beats GD Culture Group on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers. The company provides non-hazardous solid waste services, including collections, transfer stations, recycling, and disposal operations. In addition, it markets materials, including fibers, corrugated cardboard, newsprint, plastics, glass, ferrous, and aluminum metals. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Rutland, Vermont.

About GD Culture Group

GD Culture Group Limited operates as an integrated marketing service agency. The company focuses on enterprise brand management, crisis public relations, intelligent public opinion monitoring, media PR, financial and economic we-media operation, digital face application, exhibition services, and other businesses. It also publishes books in corporate history, finance, and economics, as well as plans and organizes online and offline activities, such as new book launches and book sharing sessions to promote new books and build influence and reputation for the corporate clients. The company was formerly known as Code Chain New Continent Limited and changed its name to GD Culture Group Limited in January 2023. GD Culture Group Limited is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

