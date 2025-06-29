Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) versus 111 (NASDAQ:YI) Financial Survey

Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) and 111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Strata Skin Sciences and 111″s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strata Skin Sciences $33.56 million 0.28 -$10.09 million ($2.27) -1.01 111 $1.97 billion 0.03 -$1.42 million ($0.64) -10.83

Insider & Institutional Ownership

111 has higher revenue and earnings than Strata Skin Sciences. 111 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Strata Skin Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

32.4% of Strata Skin Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.3% of 111 shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.0% of Strata Skin Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 43.9% of 111 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Strata Skin Sciences and 111’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strata Skin Sciences -27.22% -138.22% -24.37% 111 -0.48% N/A -2.45%

Volatility & Risk

Strata Skin Sciences has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 111 has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Strata Skin Sciences and 111, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strata Skin Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 111 0 0 0 0 0.00

Strata Skin Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 162.47%. Given Strata Skin Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Strata Skin Sciences is more favorable than 111.

About Strata Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. The company products include XTRAC and Pharos excimer lasers, and VTRAC lamp systems for the treatment systems that are used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions. It also offers TheraClear Acne Therapy System for the treatment of mild to moderate inflammatory, comedonal, and pustular acne. The company was formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc and changed its name to STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. in January 2016. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

About 111

111, Inc. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through the B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies. The B2B segment includes the sale of pharmaceutical products to pharmacy customers through 1 Drug Mall. The company was founded by Gang Yu and Jun Ling Liu in May 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

