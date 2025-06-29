BankPlus Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC)

BankPlus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Ares Capital by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2,116.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital by 361.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average of $21.91. Ares Capital Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $23.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.32 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 43.50% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $24.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

