Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 351,407 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 249.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 351,407 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $14,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.47 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.48. The firm has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.74.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.2925 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 100.86%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 807,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,219,995. The trade was a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,522,440. 12.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

