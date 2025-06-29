Convergence Financial LLC Trims Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Convergence Financial LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 410,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of Convergence Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Convergence Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $32,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 17,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 37,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $94.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.68. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.65 and a twelve month high of $95.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

