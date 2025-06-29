Colonial River Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Colonial River Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $105.09 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $64.31 and a 1 year high of $105.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.04 and its 200 day moving average is $86.27. The stock has a market cap of $69.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 39.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $1,546,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,656.62. This trade represents a 26.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $143,479.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 143,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,457,153.80. The trade was a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,555 shares of company stock valued at $13,669,414. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

