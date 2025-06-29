Clarus Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Clarus Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,918 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $16,893,010,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 18,179.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,276,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,892,548,000 after buying an additional 17,181,652 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,524,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,018,089,000 after buying an additional 15,171,849 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,213,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,367,819,000 after buying an additional 6,809,245 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $110,155,206,000 after buying an additional 6,573,204 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $269.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 100.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.50 and a 12-month high of $271.85.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.39%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,188,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,132,574,604.75. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total value of $29,782,175.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,489,182.32. This represents a 10.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 811,716 shares of company stock worth $209,906,771. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. HSBC upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.25.

Get Our Latest Report on AVGO

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.