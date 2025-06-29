The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 108.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $1,455,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 16,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 248.3% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 112,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 80,112 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 17.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 199,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,631,000 after purchasing an additional 29,255 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 618,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,741,000 after purchasing an additional 76,954 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 20,872 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $1,878,688.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,310,499.99. The trade was a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 10,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $889,280.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,995 shares of company stock worth $10,493,320. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $90.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.38. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $61.01 and a one year high of $90.86. The company has a market capitalization of $163.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

