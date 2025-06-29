Western Wealth Management LLC Has $345,000 Stock Position in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,820,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,679,110,000 after purchasing an additional 242,576 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,709,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,201,000 after purchasing an additional 135,090 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,022,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,170,000 after purchasing an additional 906,622 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,641,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,926,000 after purchasing an additional 43,197 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,641,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,894,000 after purchasing an additional 758,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas set a $66.00 price objective on W.P. Carey and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. BNP Paribas Exane raised W.P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on W.P. Carey from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on W.P. Carey from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.40.

WPC opened at $62.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.75. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $66.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.03). W.P. Carey had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $407.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.51%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

