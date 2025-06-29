Waterfront Wealth Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVUS. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $59,252,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,872,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,724,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 260.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 561,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,394,000 after buying an additional 405,465 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $22,969,000.

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $100.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.66. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $79.20 and a 12 month high of $102.23.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

