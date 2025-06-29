Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.45 and last traded at $25.64, with a volume of 15177492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho set a $29.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.47.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.01.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.6% in the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 130,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 35,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Further Reading

