Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON) Shares Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €71.64 ($84.28) and last traded at €71.06 ($83.60). 519,709 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €70.98 ($83.51).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 4.0%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €73.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of €68.86.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.