Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Stock Price Up 32.5% – Time to Buy?

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 32.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.37 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.31 ($0.00). Approximately 370,979,188 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 451% from the average daily volume of 67,379,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).
Wishbone Gold Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £1.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.19.
Wishbone Gold Company Profile
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
