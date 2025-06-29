Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Stock Price Up 32.5% – Here’s Why

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 32.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.37 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.31 ($0.00). Approximately 370,979,188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 451% from the average daily volume of 67,379,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).
Wishbone Gold Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.30.
Wishbone Gold Company Profile
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
