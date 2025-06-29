IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Shares Down 4.2% – Time to Sell?

IQE PLC (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,900% from the average session volume of 10 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

IQE Stock Down 4.2%

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14.

About IQE

IQE plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. The company manufactures and sells compound semiconductor materials for the wireless market which includes radio frequency devices for wireless communications, and photonics market, that includes applications that transmit and sense visible and infrared lights, as well as advanced semiconductor materials related to silicon.

