Waterfront Wealth Inc. Cuts Stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,050 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ERJ. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 17,140.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,235,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,468 shares in the last quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP boosted its position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP now owns 2,670,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $97,963,000 after purchasing an additional 866,919 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 959.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 824,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,247,000 after purchasing an additional 746,758 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the fourth quarter worth about $25,024,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 902.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 587,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,534,000 after purchasing an additional 528,508 shares during the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Stock Up 2.2%

NYSE ERJ opened at $54.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.27 and its 200 day moving average is $44.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.68.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Dividend Announcement

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.19. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica’s payout ratio is 2.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ERJ. HSBC raised Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Hsbc Global Res raised Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

About Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

