Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $893,000 Stake in Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Qiagen by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Qiagen by 2.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Qiagen by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Qiagen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 86,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QGEN shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Qiagen from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Qiagen from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays began coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qiagen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Qiagen Stock Performance

QGEN opened at $47.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.76, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.21 and a 200-day moving average of $42.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Qiagen N.V. has a 12-month low of $37.63 and a 12-month high of $49.30.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $483.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.66 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qiagen N.V. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qiagen

(Free Report)

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.