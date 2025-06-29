Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $1,989,525,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,079,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,814,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,011,983 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 701.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,470,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $705,309,000 after buying an additional 10,913,708 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 3,880.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,977,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,088,000 after buying an additional 5,827,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $257,618,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Insider Transactions at Bristol Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,548.54. The trade was a 5.36% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $46.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.92. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 87.62% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.40) EPS. Analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.88%.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

