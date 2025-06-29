Waterfront Wealth Inc. Increases Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 111.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,081 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned 0.10% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2,671.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 207,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 199,911 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 253.1% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 32,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDP opened at $32.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.41. Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.98.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Marissa R. Tenazas sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $35,645.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,941.65. This trade represents a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

