Waterfront Wealth Inc. Sells 4,873 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lessened its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,873 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 241,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Up 0.1%

BTT opened at $21.69 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.13.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.0464 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

(Free Report)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.