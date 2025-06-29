Waterfront Wealth Inc. Sells 6,816 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,816 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF comprises 1.7% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned about 0.23% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $6,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of EUFN opened at $31.59 on Friday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $21.04 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.8094 per share. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

