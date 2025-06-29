Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Stock Price Up 23% – Should You Buy?

Microwave Filter Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 23% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.46. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.36.
Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter.
Microwave Filter
Microwave Filter Company, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic filters for radio and microwave frequencies primarily in the United States. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense markets.
