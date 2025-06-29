freenet (FRA:FNTN) Trading 0.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of freenet AG (FRA:FNTN – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €27.40 ($32.24) and last traded at €27.22 ($32.02). 288,270 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €27.18 ($31.98).
freenet Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €31.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of €31.31.
About freenet
freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than freenet
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Apple: The Mag 7’s Dead Money Stock or AI Cash Cow in the Making?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Value Alert: 3 High-Yield Stocks Trading at 52-Week Lows
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Nektar Jumps 157% on Drug Trial Data—Can It Go Even Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.