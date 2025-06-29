Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Trading Up 1.3% – Here’s Why

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.22 and last traded at $34.15. Approximately 77,076 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 62,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.72.

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average is $29.42.

Get Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV alerts:

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.92 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV Company Profile

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, Walmart hypermarkets, Walmart Express supermarkets, and Sam’s Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.