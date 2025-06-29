abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Shares Down 1% – Time to Sell?

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.61. 550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of abrdn in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Get abrdn alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on abrdn

abrdn Stock Down 1.0%

abrdn Company Profile

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05.

(Get Free Report)

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.