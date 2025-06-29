Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Stock Price Up 2.2% – Time to Buy?

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 231 ($3.17) and last traded at GBX 231 ($3.17). 86,785 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 85,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 226 ($3.10).

Henry Boot Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17. The company has a market capitalization of £310.40 million, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 218.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 214.05.

Insider Transactions at Henry Boot

In other Henry Boot news, insider Jonathan James Sykes sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.81), for a total value of £492,000 ($675,174.97). Also, insider Timothy Andrew Roberts acquired 23,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 215 ($2.95) per share, with a total value of £49,665 ($68,155.62). 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Henry Boot Company Profile

Henry Boot is one of the UK’s leading land, property development, home building and construction businesses – and we’ve been transforming land and spaces since 1886. Listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1919, we’re renowned for quality, expertise, delivery and a partnership approach across the group – which comprises, Hallam Land, HBD, Stonebridge, Henry Boot Construction, Banner Plant and Road Link.

Operating across the UK, and employing over 500 people, we focus on three key markets: urban development, industrial and logistics and residential.

