SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII) Shares Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $66.58 and last traded at $66.79. Approximately 54,280 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 38,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.89.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.1%

The firm has a market cap of $547.68 million, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.36.

Get SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 119,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 716.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 49,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 Index (the Index). The Index, calculated by FTSE, is designed to reflect the stock performance of companies within the infrastructure industry, principally those engaged in management, ownership and operation of infrastructure and utility assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.