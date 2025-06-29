Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI) Shares Up 34.1% – Should You Buy?

Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (CVE:GSI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 34.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.22. 2,376,815 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,179% from the average session volume of 185,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.

Gatekeeper Systems Stock Up 34.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 8.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.56. The company has a market cap of C$114.34 million, a P/E ratio of 453.11 and a beta of 1.13.

About Gatekeeper Systems

(Get Free Report)

Gatekeeper Systems Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells video security solutions for mobile and extreme environments in Canada and the United States. The company offers interior and exterior cameras, and mobile data collectors; G4 Viewer that revolutionizes video management for fleet monitoring; AI Dash Cam, an AI-based dash cam that offers driver status monitor and advanced driver assistance systems; wireless systems, such as access points, mobile wireless modules, mobile Wi-Fi systems, and yard guards; and CLARITY, an integrated video and passenger counting school bus operating platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gatekeeper Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatekeeper Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.