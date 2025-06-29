Naviter Wealth LLC Has $2.26 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Naviter Wealth LLC decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,862 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,553,035,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 46,806.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,990,767 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,147,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,391 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Adobe by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,107,788 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $937,291,000 after purchasing an additional 952,233 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1,414.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 889,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $395,321,000 after purchasing an additional 830,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. KeyCorp raised Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Adobe from $465.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.75.

Shares of ADBE opened at $385.83 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.01 and a 52 week high of $587.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $393.23 and a 200-day moving average of $410.69.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

