Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $4.31 Million Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, June 9th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $47.00 price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:CMG opened at $55.04 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.46 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The stock has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.58.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.29% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $13.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. This represents a 50.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

