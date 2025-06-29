Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Acquires 3,014 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 100,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.2% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Salus Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,709,000. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $83.29 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The firm has a market cap of $142.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.27.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.