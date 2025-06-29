Bay Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 8,639 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bay Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,639 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.3% of Bay Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bay Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 54,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 21,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of IJH stock opened at $62.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.60. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $94.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

