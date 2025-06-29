CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 687.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in CBRE Group by 183.7% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in CBRE Group by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $139.41 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 1.29.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBRE. UBS Group decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.33.

In related news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $62,268.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,522,467.25. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total value of $254,585.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,371 shares in the company, valued at $13,603,396.10. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,031 shares of company stock worth $814,080 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

