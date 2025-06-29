Bay Capital Advisors LLC Sells 231 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bay Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Bay Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,441,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,865,251,000 after purchasing an additional 352,358 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,929,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,752,018,000 after purchasing an additional 28,343 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,022,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $888,836,000 after purchasing an additional 209,752 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,937,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,017,000 after purchasing an additional 212,992 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,893,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,495,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $215.48 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $244.98. The stock has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.91 and a 200-day moving average of $210.33.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

