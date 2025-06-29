Guerra Advisors Inc Acquires 159 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Guerra Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Boston Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,031.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 257.4% during the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

MPWR stock opened at $736.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $666.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $628.67. The firm has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.19. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $438.86 and a 1-year high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $637.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 76.59%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $665.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, March 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective (down from $925.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $789.42.

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total transaction of $8,412,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,515. This represents a 74.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total value of $69,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 676 shares in the company, valued at $471,848. The trade was a 12.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,546,800 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

