Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Acquired by Augustine Asset Management Inc.

Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,864 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group makes up about 1.2% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,383,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,453 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 6,384,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,509,000 after buying an additional 1,355,287 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,029,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,877,000 after buying an additional 2,224,913 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,899,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,015,000 after acquiring an additional 33,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,803,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,135,000 after acquiring an additional 70,946 shares during the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $15.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.72. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $16.74.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.55 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

