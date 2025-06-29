Augustine Asset Management Inc. Invests $200,000 in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisbourg Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 3,953.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on RPRX shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $35.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $36.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.59.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.69 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 24.71%. Analysts predict that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.57%.

About Royalty Pharma

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.