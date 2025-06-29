Life Line Wealth Management LLC Invests $44.78 Million in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Life Line Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,207,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,782,000. iShares MSCI Germany ETF makes up approximately 16.5% of Life Line Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 22,660.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Performance

EWG stock opened at $42.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $42.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.17.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.