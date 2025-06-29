Augustine Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,660 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 617.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHT opened at $46.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.29. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $47.03. The firm has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 0.23.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Chunghwa Telecom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.6695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Chunghwa Telecom’s previous annual dividend of $1.47. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio is 75.84%.

About Chunghwa Telecom

(Free Report)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.