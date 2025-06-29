Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Has $1.01 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,965 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $468,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,037,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,831,000 after purchasing an additional 118,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 128,972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,106,000 after purchasing an additional 14,948 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $305.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $300.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.50. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $326.19. The firm has a market cap of $83.33 billion, a PE ratio of 77.27, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paul Scannell sold 4,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,413,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,532,600. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 10,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $3,328,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,548 shares in the company, valued at $64,959,880. This represents a 4.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,625 shares of company stock worth $5,972,453. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

