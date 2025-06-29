Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,740 shares during the quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Business Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 4,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $48.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.94. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

