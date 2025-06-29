Meridian Financial LLC Purchases 653 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Meridian Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 2.3% of Meridian Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Meridian Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 404.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 14,829 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,327,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 78,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.3%
NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $135.26 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.83 and a fifty-two week high of $144.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.42.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Apple: The Mag 7’s Dead Money Stock or AI Cash Cow in the Making?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Value Alert: 3 High-Yield Stocks Trading at 52-Week Lows
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Nektar Jumps 157% on Drug Trial Data—Can It Go Even Higher?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.