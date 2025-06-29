Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 9th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4766 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This is a 0.0% increase from Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Shares of NASDAQ HOVNP opened at $16.41 on Friday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $18.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average is $16.94.

for a complete listing of all our available career opportunities, please visit khov.com/careers. hovnanian enterprises, inc., founded in 1959 by kevork s. hovnanian, is headquartered in red bank, new jersey. the company is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in arizona, california, delaware, florida, georgia, illinois, maryland, new jersey, ohio, pennsylvania, south carolina, texas, virginia, washington, d.c.

