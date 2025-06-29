Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 410,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $421.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $391.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.03. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $422.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

