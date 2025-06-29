Meridian Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Meridian Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Meridian Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 185,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $100.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.25. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $89.76 and a twelve month high of $108.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.